CLUTCH Release First Ever 7" Box Set For Sunrise On Slaughter Beach; Includes Three Bonus Tracks; Video Preview

Riff juggernauts Clutch have been making rock 'n' roll look easy for more than three decades, crafting thirteen stone cold classic albums and along the way, occasionally treating fans to highly collectable, distinctive, limited editions.

Clutch's thirteenth studio album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, was released in September 2022 and is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great.

Now, on Friday, June 2, Clutch will release their first ever, 7" box set. Naturally again a limited edition (just 3,000 are available globally), the box set contains all of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach on six, hand-pressed 7" black vinyl records with three bonus tracks - “Boogeyman Blues”, “Arts & Crafts”, and “Railroad Daisies” - all of which were recorded during the sessions for Sunrise On Slaughter Beach.

The special box also contains a 7" turntable mat, an 8-page booklet, and each 7" is packaged in its own album art-themed jacket.

Here's debonair frontman Neil Fallon, in his inaugural unboxing video, to reveal all about it...

Recorded at The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach. was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword).

The record introduces some “firsts” into the Clutch canon: vibraphone (from Gaster), theremin (J. Robbins), and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

The band have released three official singles - "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", "We Strive For Excellence" and "Slaughter Beach". Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ‘90s.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

"Boogeyman Blues"

"Arts & Crafts"

"Railroad Daisies"

Clutch are soon to be spinning yarns, making heads bang, and toes tap, all across Europe for a number of festival performances, with their continuing US headline tour lined up for later this summer. UK fans, don't miss their set on the main stage at Download Festival on Saturday 10th June - your only chance to catch the band in the UK this year. To see all current live dates, click here.