CLUTCH Release New Single "Slaughter Beach"; Music Video

Clutch have released their spirited new single, "Slaughter Beach". Chockfull of bluesy rock swagger, the brand new track is available from all streaming services now.

Discussing the track, frontman Neil Fallon confides, "The lyrics for 'Slaughter Beach' were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay. Odd things happen there.”

The official video for the track was directed by My Good Eye's David Brodsky and embraces the band's trademark story-telling skill. Watch below:

The track is included on Clutch's upcoming thirteenth studio album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. Set for worldwide release on September 16 via Weathermaker, fans can pre-order here.

New bangers like “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”, “Nosferatu Madre”, “Skeletons On Mars”m “Jackhammer Our Names”, and “Mercy Brown” take their rightful place alongside Clutch classics. Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ‘90s.

Recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword).

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach introduces some “firsts” into the Clutch canon: vibraphone (from Gaster), theremin (J. Robbins), and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video:

"We Strive For Excellence"

Clutch have extensive tour plans to support the new album, including a set of US headline dates this fall. Joining them on that 26-date run will be Helmet and Quicksand who will be rotating the main support slot nightly and special guest JD Pinkus. Ticket for the tour are on sale now from ClutchOnTour.com.

The band have an equally packed touring schedule outside of North America, including summer festivals, further headline dates, and a return to Europe. For the most up to date list of shows worldwide and to buy tickets, click here.

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums

(Photo - Dan Winters)