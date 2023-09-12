CLUTCH Release PA Tapes: Live In Nashville 9/24/22

Head-bangin', booty-shakin' rock squad Clutch have announced the fourth release in their series of live concert recordings, shared under the collective moniker PA Tapes. Released today, Tuesday 12th September, PA Tapes (Live In Nashville, 9/24/22) boasts another 20 live tracks to delight both new and old fans alike, drawn from the whole breadth of their three decade, stellar catalogue.

Legendary for changing the set list every night, with each band member taking turns in the hot seat, Nashville's songs that evening were selected by chief storyteller Neil Fallon, who notes, "Marathon Music Works is one of our favourite venues in the U.S. The crowds there make it easy to have a good time and we certainly did just that on September 24th."

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Renowned for their captivating and authentic live performances, the handpicked shows reflect some of the best live atmosphere, giving fans globally a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a CLUTCH concert from the comfort of their own homes, whenever they like. The series launched in February 2023 and will total five or six edited and mastered digital only live shows.

PA Tapes (Live In Nashville, 9/24/22) is available from today, Tuesday 12th September, on all digital platforms, including Spotify. Make sure to check out the previous releases from the PA Tapes series, including recent shows recorded in Seattle and Copenhagen, and a very early show at the famous King's Head Inn in Norfolk, Virginia from 1993!

The tracklist is as follows:

"Passive Restraints"

"The Mob Goes Wild"

"X-Ray Visions"

"Firebirds"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Immortal"

"The Soapmakers"

"Mountain of Bone"

"La Curandera"

"Promoter (Of Earthbound Causes)"

"Walking in the Great Shining Path of Monster Trucks"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Skeletons on Mars"

"Big News I"

"D.C. Sound Attack!"

"Electric Worry"

"Rats"

"Spacegrass"

"Noble Savage"

"The Face"

To see Clutch's live itinerary, including festival performances, click here.

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals



Tim Sult - Guitar



Dan Maines - Bass



Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums