CLUTCH Release PA Tapes (Live In Portland, 10/9/22)

Stalwart firecrackers Clutch have revealed the fifth release in their series of live concert recordings, shared under the collective moniker PA Tapes, comes from a riotous night in Oregon on October 9, 2022.

Released today, Tuesday, November 14, PA Tapes (Live In Portland, 10/9/22), showcases a fat slab of veritable bangers guaranteed to get your blood pumping and toes tapping. The release also includes rare gems like "Green Buckets" (from 1998's The Elephant Riders album), performed live a mere 60-or-so times over the band's extensive career, which has racked up nigh-on 3000 live performances with dates every year since 1991.

Legendary for changing the set list every night, with each band member taking turns in the hot seat, the party in Portland was curated by ground-trembling bassist Dan Maines, who raves, "Roseland Theater in Portland is one of our favourite stops on tour! Always great energy from the audience; October 9th, 2022 was no exception."

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Renowned for their captivating and authentic live performances, the handpicked shows reflect some of the best live atmosphere, giving fans globally a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a Clutch concert from the comfort of their own homes, whenever they like.

PA Tapes (Live In Portland, 10/9/22) is available on all digital platforms, including Spotify. Don't miss the previous releases from the PA Tapes series, including shows recorded in Nashville, Seattle, and Copenhagen, plus a very early show at the famous King's Head Inn in Norfolk, Virginia from 1993.

Tracklisting:

“Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”

“Walking In The Great Shining Path Of Monster Trucks”

“Nosferatu Madre”

“Promoter (Of Earthbound Causes)”

“El Jefe Speaks”

“Pure Rock Fury”

“Green Buckets”

“Elephant Riders”

“Mountain Of Bone”

“Willie Nelson”

“The Mob Goes Wild”

“A Shogun Named Marcus”

“Animal Farm”

“Passive Restraints”

“Skeletons On Mars”

“Noble Savage”

“The Face”

“Slaughter Beach”

“Earth Rocker”

“The House That Peterbilt”

To see Clutch's live itinerary, including festival performances, click here.

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums