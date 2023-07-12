CLUTCH Release PA Tapes: Live In Seattle 10/10/22; Includes Rare Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's "Lord Of This World"; Audio Streaming

Infectious and authentic, live dynamos Clutch have unveiled the third release in their series of concert recordings, shared under the collective moniker PA Tapes. Released today, PA Tapes (Live In Seattle, 10/10/22) comprises a monster 20-track set list including a rare cover of Black Sabbath's "Lord Of This World". Listen to the song below.

Legendary for changing the set list every night, with each band member taking turns in the hot seat, Seattle's songs that evening were selected by guitarist Tim Sult. With his characteristic sincerity and warmth, Sult invites fans to relive the electric atmosphere of that unforgettable show, commenting, "Check out our Seattle show at the Showbox from October 10th, 2022. It was a high energy, unhinged performance with a few technical issues but we managed to pull it off successfully. I hope you enjoy the show!"

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Renowned for their captivating live performances, the handpicked shows reflect some of the best live atmosphere, giving fans globally a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a Clutch concert from the comfort of their own homes, whenever they like. The series launched in February 2023 and will total five or six edited and mastered digital only live shows.

PA Tapes (Live In Seattle, 10/10/22) is available now on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

PA Tapes (Live In Seattle, 10/10/22) tracklisting:

"Passive Restraints"

"The House That Peterbilt"

"X-Ray Visions"

"Firebirds"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Crucial Velocity"

"The Soapmakers"

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Walking In The Great Shining Path Of Monster Trucks"

"La Curandera"

"Cypress Grove"

"Worm Drink"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Escape From The Prison Planet"

"Space Grass"

"Lord Of This World" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Noble Savage"

"The Face"

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums