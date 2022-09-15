CLUTCH To Celebrate Release Of New Album With Free Livestream "Live From Hammerjacks"

To celebrate the release of their new album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, US groove rockers, Clutch, have announced that they will be livestreaming a very special performance from their upcoming Baltimore show for free on their YouTube channel this Saturday, September 17.

The "Live At Hammerjacks" livestream will begin at 10 PM, EST (that's 3 AM, BST Sunday for UK fans) and will feature a full setlist that includes their new album in its entirety. Fans can tune in for free via the band's official YouTube channel ClutchOffficial. Fans who cannot tune in live will also be able to watch the show on demand as it will live on the band's YouTube channel after its initial broadcast.

Speaking on the imminent release of their brand new album and this very special livestream, Clutch frontman, Neil Fallon shares, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is a weird record. It was, by and large, a studio creation. It reminds me a lot of Jam Room in that regard. Under normal circumstances we may not have entertained the idea of using vibraphones, theremin, or backing vocals (thank you Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis!). But as they say, necessity is the mother of weirdness. The YouTube stream of our September 17th performance at Hammerjack’s is a way to say thank you for all the fans who have supported us over the past 31 years, the last two years in particular. Also, it’s a good way to inspire us to get our shit together and learn the new material."

Clutch's thirteenth studio album is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. Set for worldwide release on Friday (September 16) via Weathermaker, fans can pre-order here.

New bangers like “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”, “Nosferatu Madre”, “Skeletons On Mars”m “Jackhammer Our Names”, and “Mercy Brown” take their rightful place alongside Clutch classics. Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ‘90s.

Recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword).

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach introduces some “firsts” into the Clutch canon: vibraphone (from Gaster), theremin (J. Robbins), and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

"Slaughter Beach" video:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video:

"We Strive For Excellence"

Clutch are currently on their North American Tour ’22, running through October 16 in Chicago. The trek features direct support from Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating nightly, plus very special guest JD Pinkus. Tickets at ClutchOnTour.com.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

17 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life *

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

29 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

October

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

2 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - the Depot

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

16 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

* Clutch only

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums

(Photo - Dan Winters)