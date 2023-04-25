CLUTCH Unveil Next "PA Tapes" Release, On 30th Anniversary Of The Show

Rock stalwarts Clutch have revealed the second release in their series of live show recordings, shared under the collective moniker PA Tapes.

Unveiled today, PA Tapes (Live at King's Head Inn, Norfolk, VA, 4/25/93) marks the 30th anniversary to the day of one of Clutch's earliest shows, recorded at the King's Head Inn in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 25th, 1993. A deep cut sure to delight diehard Clutch fans, the King's Head Inn held barely 100 rock fans and also saw the likes of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan grace the stage in its heyday.

Legendary for changing the set list every night, with each band member taking turns in the hot seat, Norfolk's songs that evening were selected by inimitable, story-telling frontman Neil Fallon.

Fallon says, "This is a recording of our set at the legendary King's Head Inn in Norfolk, VA on April 25th, 1993. We had just finished recording Transnational Speedway League and it was due to come out in September of that year. The night prior to this set, we had played in New York City at The Academy with Biohazard, Onyx, and Dog Eat Dog. We can’t recall who else was on the bill this particular night at the King's Head Inn, though. We cleaned up this board tape as best we could. We also didn’t edit out the moments in-between songs because, despite the abundance of noise and the low fidelity, we think it best captures the essence of what a Clutch show was like 30 years ago."

A decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker", Clutch's PA Tapes comprise meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world. Renowned for their captivating live performances, the handpicked shows reflect some of the best live atmosphere, giving fans globally a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a Clutch concert from the comfort of their own homes, whenever they like. The series launched in February 2023 with the band's August 23rd, 2022 show at Vega in Copenhagen, the set chosen by groove guru, drummer Jean-Paul Gaster.

PA Tapes (Live at King's Head Inn, Norfolk, VA, 4/25/93) is available now on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

The set list comprises:

"Passive Restraints"

"Impetus"

"Earthworm"

"12 oz. Epilogue"

"Heirloom 13"

"A Shogun Named Marcus"

"Arcadia"

"Bacchanal"

"Far Country"

"Juggernaut"

Clutch's 13th studio album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, was released in September 2022 and is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great. The band have released three official singles - "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", "We Strive For Excellence" and "Slaughter Beach". Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ‘90s.

Recorded at The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword). Sunrise On Slaughter Beach introduces some “firsts” into the Clutch canon: vibraphone (from Gaster), theremin (J. Robbins), and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

