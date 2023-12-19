CMT Crossroads: BRET MICHAELS & CHRIS JANSON To Premier Wednesday; Preview Video

“Talk Dirty To Me" by Poison was one of the first songs that Chris Janson learned to play on guitar, so it was a full circle moment for the singer when he performed the '80s rock hit with Poison frontman Bret Michaels on CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson.

The show features the men dueting on each other's songs and includes Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Your Mama Don't Dance" and Janson's No. 1s "Fix a Drink," "Good Vibes" and "Buy Me A Boat."

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson will premiere 9p/8c Wednesday, December 20. Check out a preview below.

"I've been a lifelong fan of Bret and, of course, Poison because that's the music I was raised on," Janson said. "The experience was unbelievable. It was just totally that every second that I was around him, especially when I was up on stage. It was blowing my own mind that it was actually happening."

Janson is known for being one of the most energetic and dynamic performers in country music, and Michaels was his match. The men took turns on harmonica and bounced around the stage, whipping up the crowd as they strived to blend peak entertainment value with vocal perfection.

"He already knew my songs, and so that was the humbling thing for me," Janson said. "I just love him to pieces. It felt awesome, and I think, by far, he's one of the best 'Crossroads' they've probably ever had, if not the best. It was so natural and real. There's nothing fake about me and Bret being up there together. We're actual friends, and I think that shows."

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson premieres Wednesday, December 20 at 9p/8c with an immediate encore at 10p/9c. The episode will go live on CMT.com and CMT VOD on Thursday, December 21 with subsequent premieres on CMT Music and MTV Live (full encore list below).

Additional Encores:

Saturday, 12/23 at 12p/11c (CMT)

Sunday, 12/24 at 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Wednesday, 12/27 at 8p/7c (MTV Live)

Saturday, 12/30 at 9p (CMT Music)

Sunday, 12/31 at 8p (CMT Music)