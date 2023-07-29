COAL CHAMBER - Front Row Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire West Palm Beach Show Streaming

Coal Chamber, featuring DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara, performesd at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL ono July 20th. Front row fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Loco"

"Fiend"

"Big Truck"

"I.O.U. Nothing"

"Rowboat" (Flood cover)

"Drove"

"El Cu Cuy"

"Dark Days"

"Oddity"

"Another Nail in the Coffin"

"Something Told Me"

"Sway"

Rare Bird Books has set September 15 as the release date for DevilDriver/Coal Chamber frontman Des Farara's autobiography, Loco: Chaos, Calamity, And Coal Chamber.

Description: Loco is the first volume of autobiography from Dez Fafara. The California-born and raised everyman is now the singer and leader of the band DevilDriver, artist manager, multiple brand owner, and motivational guru. In the period of time covered in Loco, though, Dez was just Bradley Fafara, a Hollywood club kid who escaped a lifetime wasted (in both senses) on the beach to become one of the 1990's most vivid rock stars.

With his band Coal Chamber, Dez pioneered a whole new sound and visual, touring the world, battling innumerable obstacles and ultimately breaking free to go solo with DevilDriver, the focus of Volume Two of Fafara's two-book autobiography plan.

Titled after Coal Chamber’s 1997 hit, Loco describes the arc of a man who was ripped off, let down, and beaten up, but who never quit—and who ultimately achieved his own form of redemption. Includes 50+ black-and-white and full-color images.

Further details to follow.