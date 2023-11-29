COBRA SPELL - 80s Glam Metal Unit Releases New Single "Warrior From Hell"; Music Video

Femme sleaze rockers, Cobra Spell, can’t get enough! Today, they unleash their third and final single before their debut album, 666, drops this Friday, December 1 via Napalm Records.

The new single, entitled “Warrior From Hell”, mesmerizes with melodies and absorbing drum patterns are topped off by raspy rock ‘n’ roll vocals on this W.A.S.P.-inspired anthem of runaways and rebels. It comes with another beguiling music video, which is in no way inferior to the album’s debut video, “S.E.X.”, that reached 100k views in no time after its release. That success was even topped with the second single and video, “The Devil Inside Of Me”, achieving the same success and proving that Cobra Spell are the most promising bands in the 80s rock revival scene.

Founded in 2019 by up-and-coming guitar phenomenon Sonia Anubis, Cobra Spell‘s current lineup is completed by Kristina Vega on vocals, Twitch streamer Noelle dos Anjos on guitar, Hale Naphtha on drums and Roxy Herrera on bass. Together, they have already toured with numerous established bands such as Ross The Boss, Enforcer and Evil Invaders, and released two globally praised EPs, Love Venom (2020) and Anthems Of The Night (2022). With these aces under their studded leather belts, Cobra Spell are gearing up to introduce their first full-length, aiming for nothing less than 80s rock ‘n’ roll world domination.

Cobra Spell on “Warrior From Hell”: "This song is a true rock and roll banger! Apt for the very wildest souls, the ones with an untamed spirit. It's a manifestation of individuality and rebellion. Get in touch with your evil alter ego and unleash that warrior from hell!"

A heavily classic rock inspired intro track paves the way for the rest of the album. The essence of 666 is without a doubt untameable and unapologetic feminine power, refreshingly twisting typical lyrical themes of 80s sleaze metal - particularly present on tracks like “Satan Is A Woman” and “Bad Girl Crew”. Cobra Spell don’t limit themselves to glam rock and heavy metal clichés with their instrumentation either - from tingling synths to a groovy saxophone solo on “Love = Love”, the band skillfully combines different 80s-inspired soundscapes. Cobra Spell’s songwriting skills especially shine on catchy future hit “The Devil Inside Of Me” and emotional “Fly Away” - the latter representing one of the slower songs on the album. Mesmerizing melodies and absorbing drum patterns are topped off by raspy rock ‘n’ roll vocals on the W.A.S.P.-inspired anthem of runaways and rebels, “Warrior From Hell”, before shredding “High On Love” wraps the album up on an uplifting note.

Cobra Spell’s ambitious, smoking hot debut attack, 666, showcases the undisputable talent of the outfit, and is sure to settle the rising rockers’ standing in the scene. These fierce ladies take no prisoners and are now ready to take on all stages worldwide, with a hunger to put on a show that will leave audiences around the globe bewitched, speechless and begging for more.

Cobra Spell on 666: “Unleash the power of our upcoming album, 666 - an album that defines convention and rebels against the limitations imposed on us, women. This is a sonic journey that embraces the devil’s number as a symbol of personal autonomy and freedom. ‘666’ is not just music; it’s an act of rebellion against gender inequality, a scream for freedom of expression, and a fight to destigmatize sexual expression for women. Join us in this unapologetic quest for equality and empowerment.”

666 will be available in the following formats:

- Solid Red Vinyl

- Black Vinyl

- Digisleeve + Shirt

- Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

666 tracklisting:

"666"

"S.E.X."

"Satan Is A Woman"

"Hotline 666"

"Bad Girl Crew"

"The Devil Inside Of Me"

"Fly Away"

"Love = Love"

"Love Crime"

"Warrior From Hell"

"You’re A Cheater"

"High On Love"

"The Devil Inside Of Me" video:

"S.E.X." video:

Cobra Spell are:

Sonia Anubis - Guitars, Synthesizers

Noelle dos Anjos - Guitars

Kristina Vega - Lead vocals

Hale Naphtha - Drums

Roxy Herrera - Bass

(Photo - Raquel Garcia)