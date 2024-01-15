COBRA SPELL Release "Love = Love" Singthrough Video

Femme sleaze rockers, Cobra Spell, have released a singthrough video for "Love = Love", featured on their debut album, 666, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

The band previously released guitar playthrough videos for "S.E.X." and "Satan Is A Woman", and a drum playthrough video for "The Devil Inside Of Me", all from 666. Watch below:

Cobra Spell’s ambitious, smoking hot debut attack, 666, showcases the indisputable talent of the outfit, and is sure to settle the rising rockers’ standing in the scene. These fierce ladies take no prisoners and are now ready to take on all stages worldwide, with a hunger to put on a show that will leave audiences around the globe bewitched, speechless and begging for more.

Cobra Spell on 666: “Unleash the power of our upcoming album, 666 - an album that defines convention and rebels against the limitations imposed on us, women. This is a sonic journey that embraces the devil’s number as a symbol of personal autonomy and freedom. ‘666’ is not just music; it’s an act of rebellion against gender inequality, a scream for freedom of expression, and a fight to destigmatize sexual expression for women. Join us in this unapologetic quest for equality and empowerment.”

Order here.

666 tracklisting:

"666"

"S.E.X."

"Satan Is A Woman"

"Hotline 666"

"Bad Girl Crew"

"The Devil Inside Of Me"

"Fly Away"

"Love = Love"

"Love Crime"

"Warrior From Hell"

"You’re A Cheater"

"High On Love"

"Warrior From Hell" video:

"The Devil Inside Of Me" video:

"S.E.X." video:

Cobra Spell are:

Sonia Anubis - Guitars, Synthesizers

Noelle dos Anjos - Guitars

Kristina Vega - Lead vocals

Hale Naphtha - Drums

Roxy Herrera - Bass