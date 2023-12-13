COBRAKILL Debut "Razor Blade" Lyric Video

German hard 'n heavy metal band, CobraKill, recently signed to Frontiers and are set to release their second album, Serpents Kiss, on January 19.

The band has dropped a lyric video for the album track, "Razor Blade". Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

The band show excitement for the upcoming album: “Serpent's Kiss’ is a testament to our musical evolution. Recorded in the studio, it showcases a remarkable diversity, giving birth to infectious earworms right from the initial sessions. The album is a testament to our growth since our debut, radiating with creativity and displaying a newfound maturity. With drummer Toby Ventura taking the reins in production, mixing, and recording, we had unparalleled freedom to sculpt our sound. "Serpent's Kiss" undoubtedly marks a significant leap forward for us."

Formed in 2020, CobraKill swiftly garnered attention for embracing the sound, attitude, and ferocity reminiscent of iconic artists such as Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, W.A.S.P., Lizzy Borden, and Ratt. Their ambitious goal is to reignite the flames of heavy metal's glory days from the '80s and conquer the world with their unique music. Drawing inspiration from the likes of these legendary bands, the quintet, featuring Nick Adams on vocals, Randy White on lead guitar, Tommy Gun on rhythm guitar, Crippler Ramirez on bass, and Toby Ventura on drums, not only captures the essence of the '80s but embodies it in both sound and appearance.

CobraKill's rise to prominence has been marked by electrifying performances and meticulously crafted songs. Fans attending their shows often describe the experience as magical, with many likening the atmosphere to witnessing the young Mötley Crüe commanding the stage.

The band's debut album, Cobratör, released in 2022, achieved remarkable success, selling out its physical format within weeks - a testament to the band's rapid ascent in the music scene.

CobraKill's music seamlessly blends metal, rock, sleaze, and glam, creating a sonic landscape that not only pays homage to the glory days of hair metal in the '80s but also asserts the enduring vitality of rock n' roll in 2024. Serpent’s Kiss promises to be an infectious rock record that will undoubtedly set the tone for the musical landscape in the year ahead.

Tracklisting:

"Above The Law"

"Bazooka"

"Concrete Jungle"

"Razor Blade"

"Monstrous"

"Same Ol’ Nasty Rock N’ Roll"

"Torture Me"

"Hungry Heart"

"Seventeen"

"Silent Running"

"Ride My Rocket"

"Velvet Snakeskin"

"Razor Blade" lyric video:

"Same Ol’ Nasty Rock N’ Roll" video:

CobraKill lineup:

Nick Adams - vocals

Randy White - guitar

Tommy Gun - guitar

Crippler Ramirez - bass

Toby Ventura - drums