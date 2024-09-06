COBRAKILL Releases New Single “Party Like Hell”

German hard 'n Heavy metal band CobraKill have unleashed their new single “Party Like Hell”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band commented on the release: “We are really proud to finally share our new masterpiece, ‘Party Like Hell’ with you. It’s an anthem for all the crazy metalheads around the world. The song comes directly from hell. The guitars are screaming like fallen angels, the vocals sound like your personal demon, the bass is a rolling thunder and the drums are smashing like a beast in hell. Now, we are very excited to present it to the rest of the world.”

Formed in 2020, CobraKill swiftly garnered attention for embracing the sound, attitude, and ferocity reminiscent of iconic artists such as Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, W.A.S.P., Lizzy Borden, and RATT. Their ambitious goal is to reignite the flames of heavy metal's glory days from the '80s and conquer the world with their unique music. Drawing inspiration from the likes of these legendary bands, the quintet, featuring Nick Adams on vocals, Randy White on lead guitar, Tommy Gun on rhythm guitar, Crippler Ramirez on bass, and Toby Ventura on drums, not only captures the essence of the '80s but embodies it in both sound and appearance.

CobraKill's rise to prominence has been marked by electrifying performances and meticulously crafted songs. Fans attending their shows often describe the experience as magical, with many likening the atmosphere to witnessing the young Mötley Crüe commanding the stage.

The band's debut album, Cobratör, released in 2022, achieved remarkable success, selling out its physical format within weeks—a testament to the band's rapid ascent in the music scene. The release was followed by their second album Serpent's Kiss, out on January 19, 2024.

CobraKill's music seamlessly blends metal, rock, sleaze, and glam, creating a sonic landscape that not only pays homage to the glory days of hair metal in the '80s but also asserts the enduring vitality of rock n' roll in 2024.

Catch CobraKill live next week on the Full Metal Cruise XI, a five days cruise packed with metal and fun, sailing from Kiel through the Baltic Sea via Ålesund and Bergen. The band will share the cruise stage with big names such as Skindred, Doro and Michael Monroe.

Line Up:

Nick Adams - Vocals

Randy White – Lead Guitar

Tommy Gun - Rhythm Guitar

Crippler Ramirez - Bass Guitar/Backing Vocals

Toby Ventura – Drums

(Composite photo: Justin Roszkowski)