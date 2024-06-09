CODEX MORTIS Return With Tales Of Woe, New Song Now Streaming

Codex Mortis has unleashed the newest single off their forthcoming album, Tales Of Woe. Stream "It Dies With Me" now:

Black Lion Records will release Tales of Woe on June 21st. Pre-order / pre-save the album here.

Brace yourself for a chilling journey through an album that tells the harrowing story of demonic possession and mind control. Tales of Woe, the album from Dutch black metal band Codex Mortis, tells about an evil spirit that tortures a man through demonic possession and mind control. With horrific visions of its previous victims, the evil spirit tries to turn the man into a murderer. The man escapes its hold by taking his own life, as a desperate attempt to end the circle of terror...

In Tales Of Woe, a harrowing history filled with injustice, agony, violence, and death unfolds as a tortured soul, the antagonist of the story, finds itself in an undying state, compelled to inflict suffering and death upon others trying to undo its own misery. It describes the troubles of its latest victim, the protagonist, as he is possessed and haunted by horrid visions.

Tracklisting:

“Forsaken”

“Capricious Disembodied Villain”

“Chosen”

“Trenched In Blood”

“Fire Screams And Death”

“It Dies With Me”

Tales Of Woe was mixed and mastered by Björnström Ljud & Produktion. Artwork by Vladimir 'Smerdulak' Chebakov.

For further details, visit Codex Mortis on Facebook.