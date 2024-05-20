COGNITIVE Drops “Insidious” Video; Abhorrence Album Out Now

Technical death metal quintet, Cognitive, has unleashed their new video for “Insidious.” The rampaging new track comes by way of the band’s Abhorrence full-length, released May 17 on Metal Blade Records.

Abhorrence finds the New Jersey powerhouse at their brutal best. Abhorrence carries on band tradition with its a maniacal fusion of relentless riffs and thoughtful, devastating lyrics making for a raging, draining, and ultimately fulfilling experience.

An exercise in aural turbulence, each track on Abhorrence takes its listener on a magnificently traumatic journey. “Our lyrics for this record are all over the place,” notes guitarist Rob Wharton. “There’s some stuff about video games and addiction and mental health. To me, that’s the kind of subject matter that hits home because everyone’s got stuff going on in their lives. It’s relatable.”

Comments Wharton on “Insidious,” “A finger-fancy opening soon leads to slam-heavy grooves and well-articulated vocals, with lyrics about addiction, and a chorus/breakdown that always comes back for more.”

Abhorrence will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Crimson Void (US retail)

- Gilded Abyss (EU + US Metal Blade Webstore - Ltd. 400)

Abhorrence tracklisting:

"Abhorrence"

"Insidious"

"A Pact Unholy"

"Ivory Tower"

"As The Light Fades"

"Savor The Suffering"

"Containment Breach"

"Rorschach"

"Lunar Psychopathy"

"Cold Dead Hands"

"A Pact Unholy" video:

"Abhorrence" video:

Cognitive is:

Rob Wharton - guitars

Harry Lannon - guitars

Shane Jost - vocals

Tyler Capone-Vitale - bass

AJ Viana - drums

(Photo - Chris Hosey)