COGNITIVE Stream Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction In Its Entirety

New Jersey based brutal death metal act, Cognitive, released their fourth album, Malevolent Thoughts Of Hastened Extinction, on July 16 via Unique Leader. All ten songs can now be streamed in one video:

Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction artwork and tracklisting:

"Eniac"

"The Maw"

"Arterial Red"

"From The Depths"

"Oroborous"

"To Feed The Worms"

"Malevolent Thoughts"

"Tearing Tendon From Bone"

"Destitute"

"Of A Hastened Extinction"

"To Feed The Worms" video:

"Eniac" video: