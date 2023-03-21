COHEED AND CAMBRIA Add UK Dates To "Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind" Tour Itinerary

Following on from announcing their spring North American trek, Coheed And Cambria have shared news today of two additional UK dates after their performance at Download festival in June.

Forming an extended leg of the band's “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” tour, the upcoming headline dates will see Coheed And Cambria performing their seminal album No World For Tomorrow in full, along with a strong mix of songs from their most recent album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which The Guardian described as, "some of their most concise and infectious songwriting to date" (4*).

UK dates:

June

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers

13 - London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town

For tickets and more information on Coheed And Cambria’s upcoming live dates, visit coheedandcambria.com/tour.

Coheed And Cambria recently shared an official music video for their single “Beautiful Losers,” which can be viewed below. Filmed while the band was on tour in Germany, the live performance clip illustrates the bond between the band and their fans around the world. The track itself depicts the plight of Vaxis II’s main characters Nea and Nostrand, two underdogs battling an evil empire and while the song’s title also serves as an allusion to Coheed and Cambria’s beginnings – frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Travis Stever had briefly been in a band called Beautiful Loser, named after a Leonard Cohen novel.

This past summer Coheed And Cambria released their new album and the latest chapter of “The Amory Wars” saga with Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-song collection landed at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Hard Rock Albums” chart marking the band’s fourth #1 on the tally. Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is available on all streaming platforms along with a deeply immersive Deluxe Box Set available in Coheed and Cambria’s official store. Furthermore, the band will have tour exclusive vinyl variants of both No World For Tomorrow and Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind vinyl available at the upcoming shows.

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)