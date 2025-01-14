COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce Co-Headlining Tour With TAKING BACK SUNDAY; Band Shares "Someone Who Can" Single And Video

Coheed And Cambria shares new single “Someone Who Can” from their forthcoming album The Father Of Make Believe, which is set for release March 14 via Virgin Music Group.

In conjunction with the new song, the band shares its heartwarming Mason Mercer-directed video where we get a glimpse at the early days of Coheed And Cambria in and around their hometown of Nyack, New York.

“Someone Who Can” follows the previously shared The Father Of Make Believe singles, “Blind Side Sonny” and “Searching For Tomorrow” along with Claudio Covers, which arrived at the end of last year and features eight songs reimagined by primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez including “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure and “Welcome To New York” by Taylor Swift, among others.

“Someone Who Can” is arguably the band’s most accessible song in their 24 year career. When asked about the meaning behind the song, Claudio remarked, "When you’re growing up, you’re perpetually trying to understand the world that’s changing around you. Over time, it’s comforting to reach the conclusion that you’ll never truly have things figured out."

Watch the video below.

The Father Of Make Believe tracklisting:

"Yesterday Lost"

"Goodbye, Sunshine"

"Searching For Tomorrow"

"The Father Of Make Believe"

"Meri Of Mercy"

"Blind Side Sonny"

"Play The Poet"

"One Last Miracle"

"Corner My Confidence"

"Someone Who Can"

"The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody"

"The Continuum II: The Flood"

"The Continuum III: Tethered Together"

"The Continuum IV: So It Goes"

Along with today’s release of the new song and video, Coheed And Cambria announces a North American co-headline summer tour with Taking Back Sunday with support from Foxing on all dates. The 25-date tour produced by Live Nation, kicks off on August 16 in St Louis, hitting some majestic venues, including the massive PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, picturesque Red Rocks in Denver and the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and Berkeley, California. The whirlwind run wraps up at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle on September 21. Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 17th at 10 AM, local time.

Coheed And Cambria / Taking Back Sunday tour dates:

August

16 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

19 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

22 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors

24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

26 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September

2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

5 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

10 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

15 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

20 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

21 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)