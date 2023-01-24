COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” Tour Feat. Special Guests DEAFHEAVEN; "Beautiful Losers" Music Video Posted

Coheed And Cambria have announced details of a massive North American trek deemed “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” tour which is set to get underway this spring. The upcoming dates will see the band performing their seminal album No World For Tomorrow in full, along with a strong mix of songs from their most recent album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

Special guests Deafheaven will feature as support across the tour which begins April 28 at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA and continues through late May with a second leg picking up on September 6 at the Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC and wrapping up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on October 7.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning tomorrow, January 25 at 10 AM, local with public on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10 AM, local. For tickets and more information on Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming live dates, visit coheedandcambria.com/tour.

To celebrate the forthcoming tour, the band has also shared an official music video for their single “Beautiful Losers,” which can be viewed below. Filmed while the band was on tour in Germany, the live performance clip illustrates the bond between the band and their fans around the world. The track itself depicts the plight of Vaxis II’s main characters Nea and Nostrand, two underdogs battling an evil empire and while the song’s title also serves as an allusion to Coheed and Cambria’s beginnings – frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Travis Stever had briefly been in a band called Beautiful Loser, named after a Leonard Cohen novel.

This past summer Coheed And Cambria released their new album and the latest chapter of “The Amory Wars” saga with Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-song collection landed at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Hard Rock Albums” chart marking the band’s fourth #1 on the tally. Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is available on all streaming platforms along with a deeply immersive Deluxe Box Set available in Coheed and Cambria’s official store. Furthermore, the band will have tour exclusive vinyl variants of both No World For Tomorrow and Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind vinyl available at the upcoming shows.

Tour dates:

April

28 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

May

1 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

3 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

4 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

5 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

7 - History - Toronto, ON

9 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH

10 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

12 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

14 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

17 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

18 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

20 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

21 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL*

23 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC^

24 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC^

26 - Arkansas Music Pavilion - Rogers, AR^

June

15-18 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR*

September

6 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

9 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID

27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

October

2 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

3 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

4 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

7 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

23-27 - S.S. Neverender - Miami, FL*

* Festival Date

^ with Incubus

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)