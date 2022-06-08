COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce Special Release Day Livestream With Twitch Celebrating Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

The music world’s most intriguing storytellers, Coheed And Cambria, have announced a special release day livestream in partnership with Twitch and in support of Discogs' Independent Record Store Month, set to take place on June 24. The event will see the band celebrating the arrival of their new album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind with a full band stripped back performance, book reading, and more live from Rough Trade NYC. The official broadcast will kick off at 10:00AM EDT / 7:00AM PT with Coheed And Cambria’s performance slated to stream at 12:00PM EDT / 9:00AM EDT on vocalist Claudio Sanchez’s official Twitch channel.

Just last month Coheed And Cambria shared “Comatose,” the final new track to arrive ahead of the release of their new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. “Comatose” finds the band stepping on the gas with the hi-energy joyride of a song, leaning a little into their classic pop-punk side, with modern electronic sounds that give the song extra bounce.

The song is about folding to pressure and wanting to ‘dip out’ when met with a stressful situation. “I don’t want to feel, fuck it, keep me comatose,” goes the song.

“Comatose” follows album standouts “The Liars Club,” which is currently Top 25 at Active Rock radio and “Shoulders.” which broke into the Top 10 on the same chart earlier this year. All three tracks are featured on Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, Coheed And Cambria’s ambitious new 13 track album which is produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini.

Pre-orders for the Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind on DSPs and for the collection’s deeply immersive Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set are available now.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind welcomes us back to “The Amory Wars” as the 2nd instalment of the five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album’s limited edition deluxe box set [packaging shot below] includes the exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel “A Window of the Waking Mind” which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone. The 9” x 12” box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates. All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Furthermore, fans who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23, will receive autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel. For more information on Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, visit coheedandcambria.com.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.

Tracklisting:

“The Embers Of Fire”

“Beautiful Losers”

“Comatose”

“Shoulders”

“A Disappearing Act”

“Love Murder One”

“Blood”

“The Liars Club”

“Bad Man”

“Our Love”

“Ladders Of Supremacy”

“Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)”

“Window Of The Waking Mind”

Coheed And Cambria have also announced details of a massive 2022 North American summer headline tour. Deemed the “A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour”, it’s the band’s first major headline tour in five years. The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12 and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more.

“A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour” dates:

July

12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL

13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX​

19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

30 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

August

1 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

3 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

5 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN

6 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL

7 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO

9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA

17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)