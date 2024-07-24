COHEED AND CAMBRIA Drummer JOSH EPPARD Visits Drumeo Studio, Performs Some Of The band's Biggest Songs (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Josh Eppard is live in the Drumeo studio for the first time ever! Join Josh and Brandon Toews as they discuss his career with Coheed And Cambria, and watch Josh perform some of the band's biggest songs!"

In the clip below, Eppard performs Coheed And Cambria songs "Comatose", "The Willing Well I: Fuel For The Feeding End", "Gravity's Union", "The Crowing" and "The Suffering".

Coheed And Cambria recently shared a rare standalone track, titled “The Joke”. This new song is plucked from their Vaxis - Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind album sessions; the band are happy for it to finally see the light of day.

Singer Claudio Sanchez reveals, “The meaning behind 'The Joke' is basically “if you need a punching bag, I’ll be that guy.”

The track is choicely paired with b-side “Deranged,” previously released in 2011 as part of the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack. "Deranged" focuses on the co-dependent relationship between Batman and The Joker. The song has been remixed and remastered for its return to DSPs after being away for a few years.

Both songs were mixed by Zakk Cervini and are available everywhere digitally via Evil Ink / Virgin Music. Stream both tracks here.

The official video for "The Joke" is sure to entertain fans of Coheed's The Amory Wars universe, as it features fan favourite character “Al The Killer” being bullied by a nefarious prankster. Watch the video below:

The band are offering two coloured 7" vinyl options at coheedandcambria.com - swamp green & blood mix (limited to 2500) and coke bottle clear with blood splatter (limited to 1000). Revolver and Brooklyn Vegan will be offering an exclusive midnight blue & black split version, or you can nab an olive green with white splatter edition from Sanchez’s own label via here.

Fans hoping to catch Coheed And Cambria live in the US this summer/fall have multiple opportunities, with the group first co-headlining with Primus and then heading out as special guests to Incubus. They also headline Alabama's Furnace Fest, and will perform at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, where attendees will be treated to Coheed's 2005 album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness in full.

For tickets and more information on all upcoming live dates, head here.