COHEED AND CAMBRIA Release “Ladders Of Supremacy” Animated Video

Coheed And Cambria have launched their music video for the song “Ladders Of Supremacy". The song is a progressive powerhouse and fan favourite from the band’s most recent album, Vaxis - Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The video is directed by Darin Vartanian, AKA Pixelface, who explains that “the animation seeks to interpret chapter 8 of Vaxis 2 in a collage of high-fidelity 3D scenes, employing the subjective perspectives of each character's mind's eye. In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions.”

The band are fresh off their rammed tent performance at Download and their sold out shows in London and Glasgow performing “Neverender: NWFTWM", which sees the band performing their entire 4th album, No World For Tomorrow, and several selections from Vaxis including “Ladders Of Supremacy.”

The band picks up the “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” tour again in September in the USA.

September

6 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

9 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID

27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

October

2 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

3 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

4 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

7 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

23-27 - S.S. Neverender - Miami, FL*

* Festival Date

^ with Incubus

For tickets and more information on Coheed And Cambria’s upcoming live dates, visit coheedandcambria.com/tour.

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)