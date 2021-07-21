COHEED AND CAMBRIA Release New Single / Lyric Video "Shoulders"

Coheed And Cambria have released "Shoulders", their first proper studio recording in almost three years. Available today on all streaming platforms, "Shoulders" is also joined by an official lyric video, found below.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mould of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed.



"Shoulders" touches on the highs and lows of this journey, and how at times it can be frustrating to be an outsider to trendy circles, but in the end, doing it your own way has the biggest rewards.

Coheed and Cambria vocalist / guitarist Claudio Sanchez commented on "Shoulders" noting: "In art, in your career, in relationships... no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit."





Coheed And Cambria & The Used have announced a co-headlining tour, with special guests Meet Me @ The Altar, and carolesdaughter on select dates

Produced by Live Nation, the 18-city co-headlining tour kicks off on August 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA making stops across the US in Phoenix, Austin, St. Louis, Cincinnati and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 24.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Coheed and Cambria & The Used Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Dates:

August

27 - Los Angeles, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Outdoors*

31 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver*

September

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

5 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

7 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoors*

8 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

11 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoors*

12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

14 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - Outdoors*

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion^

22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter

