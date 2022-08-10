COHEED AND CAMBRIA Share Official Music Video For "A Disappearing Act"

Coheed And Cambria have shared the official music video for their new single, "A Disappearing Act". The song finds frontman Claudio Sanchez swapping his signature Gibson Explorer for a synthesizer that blasts a mighty dance riff.

Directed by Max Moore, the video sees Coheed And Cambria whipping up a high energy dance party in the underground lair of the villain Candelaria from their new album and story, Vaxis - Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

In the video, Candelaria is out to get the members of Coheed And Cambria. The band first teased the video last Friday with a ransom note to fans from the villain threatening to make the band “Disappear”. For those familiar, Candelaria is the highly illustrious, deeply depraved leader of the black market syndicate known as The Liars Club and the central villain in Vaxis II.

Coheed And Cambria are currently out on their 2022 North American summer headline tour which features special guests Alkaline Trio and Mothica. Deemed the “A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour,” the run marks the band’s first major headline tour in five years and has seen them performing at some of the largest venues of their career.

This October, Coheed And Cambria will embark on a massive European co-headline tour with Thrice. Touché Amoré are confirmed as special guests. Coheed And Cambria will close all dates in the UK, while Thrice will close in mainland Europe The upcoming trek will kick off on October 14 and see the band performing across mainland Europe and the UK.

Earlier this summer, Coheed And Cambria released their new album - the latest chapter of “The Amory Wars” saga - Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

Tracklisting:

“The Embers Of Fire”

“Beautiful Losers”

“Comatose”

“Shoulders”

“A Disappearing Act”

“Love Murder One”

“Blood”

“The Liars Club”

“Bad Man”

“Our Love”

“Ladders Of Supremacy”

“Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)”

“Window Of The Waking Mind”

“Comatose” lyric video:

“The Liars Club” video:

“Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” video:

“Shoulders” video:

(Photo - Alexandra Gavillet)