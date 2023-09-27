Col&MacArthur Pay Tribute To The Fall Of The Berlin Wall With "Wind Of Change" Watch In Official Partnership With SCORPIONS

In official partnership with Scorpions, Col&MacArthur announce the "Wind Of Change" commemorative watch.

On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall collapsed, marking the end of the Cold War. This event had a profound effect on Germany and the whole world. With the "Wind Of Change" watch, Col&MacArthur pays tribute to this historic moment, plunging into the rift of the wall - and of time.

The watch commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall and the song that carried all its hopes. A high-end timepiece adorned with powerful symbols. Let yourself slip into time, into the first crack, into emotion.

This collection is produced in limited numbers for the automatic version: only 1989 numbered pieces, in memory of the year the Berlin Wall fell. The quartz version of the watch is also numbered, and limited in time (temporary production).

The watch is available in automatic and quartz (battery-operated) versions, with a choice of straps (leather, steel/titanium or rubber).

Order your official "Wind Of Change" watch now and secure your own timepiece of this limited edition. Further details and ordering information can be found here.