Colorado Parks And Wildlife Blast BLACK SABBATH Classic To Persuade Black Bear Out Of Neighbourhood Tree

FOX 8 News is reporting that a black bear was caught foraging through trash containers in a neighbourhood in Golden, Colorado, last week and wildlife officials were called in to try and remove it from the area. However, a “stakeout” ensued.

Upon arrival, rangers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife reportedly found the bear had already scooted up into a tree and was not willing to cooperate. After coming down for a second of hope, the animal selected another tree in which to roost.

“We decide to use music blasted at the bear,” the department said on X, and they opted for Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” to try and persuade the animal down.

“Now, if he starts banging his head, we’ve got a problem,” a person can be heard in the above video of the incident.

But it was to no avail, the bear would not come down until later that evening.

