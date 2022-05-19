COMEBACK KID Announce Summer East Coast Tour With MISERY SIGNALS And END

Canadian hardcore juggernauts, Comeback Kid, released their latest album, Heavy Steps, earlier this year. Today, the band announces their July East Coast US tour with Misery Signals and End. The trek will include a performance at This is Hardcore in Philadelphia, alongside multiple headline club shows where tickets go on sale Friday morning.

Dates:

July

5 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Xray Arcade

8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

9 - Cleveland - The Foundry

10 - Philadelphia, PA - This Is Hardcore

11 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

12 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

Prior to these dates, the band had announced a series of shows in Texas supporting Alexisonfire featuring a performance at So What?! Music Festival, US/CAD headline club shows while appearing at Tied Down Fest in Detroit, and an extensive European and United Kingdom tour with a mix of major festivals and clubs throughout the summer.

(Photo - Avrinder Dhillon)