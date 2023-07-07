Commonwealth Games Bull "Ozzy", Named After OZZY OSBOURNE, Arrives At Birmingham's New Street Train Station; Video, Photos

The huge mechanical bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has started to be built in his new home at Birmingham's New Street station, reports BBC.

Named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne in a public vote, the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture is being constructed behind hoardings. Ozzy the bull will be built in time to be unveiled to mark the games' first anniversary on July 28.

People are asked to leave extra time to get to their platform. Network Rail said there would be less space on part of the concourse, but staff were in place to help passengers navigate around the station and the build would not impact on the running of trains.

The bull has gone through a major redesign by its original creators - special effects company Artem - to make him suitable to be put on indoor display. Work began overnight at his new permanent home.

Network Rail Central route head of customer service Steven Ireland said: "At over 10 metres tall there's no door big enough for him to come in one piece - so instead he's been turned into a giant jigsaw puzzle."

Read more, and see photos, at BBC.com. Watch a video below: