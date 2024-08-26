Complete MINDLESS SINNER Discography Now Available On Cassette Via Jawbreaker Records

Jawbreaker Records are proud to announce the release of three new tapes from Mindless Sinner, thus making the complete discography of this forerunner of Swedish heavy metal available on cassette for the first time ever.

Swedish heavy metal legends Mindless Sinner are mostly known for being one of the most important bands of the First Wave Of Swedish Heavy Metal (FWOSHM/FVASHM) movement and for their cult 80s releases – the 1983 EP Master Of Evil and the 1986 debut full length album, Turn On The Power.

By the end of the 80s, Mindless Sinner called it quits and it took until 2015 for the original lineup to reunite once more. Since then, two new full length albums have materialized – The New Messiah (2015) and Poltergeist (2020) – with great songs that are on level with the 80s material. These two albums are now finally getting their well deserved cassette treatment through Jawbreaker Records, together with the 2018 live album Keeping It True.

Each of the three new tapes is limited to just 100 copies, so be quick or be dead. Released in conspiracy with Turborock Productionsere, who has designed the incredible layout of this release.