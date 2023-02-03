CONAN Announce US Headline Tour With Special Guests THRA

British doom metal masters, Conan, will hit American shores this spring in support of their latest album, Evidence Of Immortality, out now on Napalm Records.

Kicking off on May 5 in Chicago, IL, the band's headline tour - featuring special guests Thra - will hit a slew of cities, coming to an end on May 25 in Seattle, WA. Tickets are on sale now - visit the Conan homepage or local venues for more information.

Says the band: "“We toured the USA three times in 2019, then Covid ruined everyone’s life. We are super excited to be back, and cannot wait to see you all."

Tour dates:

May

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

7 - Youngstown, OH - West Side Bowl

9 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

13 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

14 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble’s

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

16 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

17 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

22 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull

23 - Sacramento, CA - Café Colonial

24 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

Evidence Of Immortality was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track “Grief Sequence”. The album’s artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the Conan visual style since day one and their debut release, Horseback Battle Hammer.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Cleaved Head No Longer Plots"

"Levitation Hoax"

"Ritual Of Anonymity"

"Equilibrium Of Mankind"

"Righteous Alliance"

"Grief Sequence"

“Ritual Of Anonymity” lyric video:

“Righteous Alliance” video:

"Levitation Hoax" video:

Conan is:

Jon Davis – Guitar, Vocals

Chris Fielding – Bass

Johnny King – Drums

(Photo - Charley Shillabeer)