CONAN Announce US Headline Tour With Special Guests THRA
February 3, 2023, 30 minutes ago
British doom metal masters, Conan, will hit American shores this spring in support of their latest album, Evidence Of Immortality, out now on Napalm Records.
Kicking off on May 5 in Chicago, IL, the band's headline tour - featuring special guests Thra - will hit a slew of cities, coming to an end on May 25 in Seattle, WA. Tickets are on sale now - visit the Conan homepage or local venues for more information.
Says the band: "“We toured the USA three times in 2019, then Covid ruined everyone’s life. We are super excited to be back, and cannot wait to see you all."
Tour dates:
May
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
7 - Youngstown, OH - West Side Bowl
9 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)
10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts
12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro
13 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House
14 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble’s
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
16 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
17 - Austin, TX - Lost Well
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
22 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull
23 - Sacramento, CA - Café Colonial
24 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
Evidence Of Immortality was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track “Grief Sequence”. The album’s artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the Conan visual style since day one and their debut release, Horseback Battle Hammer.
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"A Cleaved Head No Longer Plots"
"Levitation Hoax"
"Ritual Of Anonymity"
"Equilibrium Of Mankind"
"Righteous Alliance"
"Grief Sequence"
“Ritual Of Anonymity” lyric video:
“Righteous Alliance” video:
"Levitation Hoax" video:
Conan is:
Jon Davis – Guitar, Vocals
Chris Fielding – Bass
Johnny King – Drums
(Photo - Charley Shillabeer)