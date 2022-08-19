CONAN Celebrates New Album Release With “Ritual Of Anonymity” Single And Lyric Video

England’s doom metal masters, Conan, have released their fifth studio album, Evidence Of Immortality, via Napalm Records. To celebrate their new album in style, today, Conan have shared a colossal new single, “Ritual Of Anonymity”, alongside a lyric video.

Says Jon Paul Davis: "Hey everyone, this is Jon. So, the album is out and soon to be in your hands, and then your ears. We are excited for you to hear what we have created, so set some time aside, turn this up and enjoy. We also created a third video, this time for ‘Ritual Of Anonymity’. KILL KILL KILL."

Evidence Of Immortality was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track “Grief Sequence”. The album’s artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the Conan visual style since day one and their debut release, Horseback Battle Hammer.

“Evidence of Immortality was written between December 2019 and late 2021. As such, it has absorbed a lot of the emotions that were flowing through our lives then,” Davis explains. “The lyrics were written on the eve of the war in Ukraine so, naturally, they deal with subjects such as victory and defeat, loss and hope, pain and determination, fear and hatred. Movies such as Conquest, Lord of The Rings, Fire and Ice, Krull, Beast Master and Clash of The Titans once again provided inspiration for the themes of the songs, as we maintain our determination to not write about real world events. You want to escape? Throw this record on, turn the lights off and turn it up until your fucking ears bleed.”

Evidence Of Immortality is available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black (ltd 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Clear/Black (ltd 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark (Band exclusive)

- Cassette Tape Edition

- Album Cover Shirt & Digisleeve Bundle (European webstore only)

- Digital

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Cleaved Head No Longer Plots"

"Levitation Hoax"

"Ritual Of Anonymity"

"Equilibrium Of Mankind"

"Righteous Alliance"

"Grief Sequence"

“Righteous Alliance” video:

"Levitation Hoax" video:

Conan is:

Jon Davis – Guitar, Vocals

Chris Fielding – Bass

Johnny King – Drums

(Photo - Charley Shillabeer)