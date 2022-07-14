CONAN Shares Crushing New Single "Righteous Alliance"; Music Video Streaming

England’s doom metal masters, Conan, will release their fifth studio album, Evidence Of Immortality, on August 19 via Napalm Records.

Following the previously released first album single, “Levitation Hoax”, today the band has unleashed a brand new, colossal track and music video. “Righteous Alliance” emphasizes that Conan are the masters of their craft, while Jon Davis spits his lyrics over the uber-synchronized power chord changes and tempo shifts of the unholy trio of bass, drums and guitar.

“‘Righteous Alliance‘ is another track that we have been playing live,“ guitarist and singer Jon Davis comments. “It is all about war, and the hopelessness of it. However, a hero is coming and just as death is imminent, an unflinching saviour enters the fray and the day is saved, for now. We were keen to include some fan footage from over the years, thankfully they came through so thanks to everyone for being a part of it.”

Evidence Of Immortality was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track “Grief Sequence”. The album’s artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the Conan visual style since day one and their debut release, Horseback Battle Hammer. Bow down and hail Conan, as their sound will live forever on the battlefield of doom. Their new album will be the ultimate Evidence Of Immortality.

Evidence Of Immortality will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black (ltd 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Clear/Black (ltd 300)

- 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark (Band exclusive)

- Cassette Tape Edition

- Album Cover Shirt & Digisleeve Bundle (European webstore only)

- Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Cleaved Head No Longer Plots"

"Levitation Hoax"

"Ritual Of Anonymity"

"Equilibrium Of Mankind"

"Righteous Alliance"

"Grief Sequence"

"Levitation Hoax" video:

Conan is:

Jon Davis – Guitar, Vocals

Chris Fielding – Bass

Johnny King – Drums

(Photo - Charley Shillabeer)