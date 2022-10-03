CONAN To Kick Off Canadian Tour Run This Month

England’s doom metal masters, Conan, are ready to descend upon Canada following the release of their latest full-length studio effort, Evidence Of Immortality, which came out this summer via Napalm Records. The band will kick off a nine-city trek through the country, beginning October 27 in Montreal at Foufounes Electriques. See below for the complete list of dates.

Dates:

October

27 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

29 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

30 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

November

1 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

2 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat

3 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

4 - Calgary, AB - Palomino

5 - Kelowna, BC - Jackknife Brewery

Evidence Of Immortality was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track “Grief Sequence”. The album’s artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the Conan visual style since day one and their debut release, Horseback Battle Hammer.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Cleaved Head No Longer Plots"

"Levitation Hoax"

"Ritual Of Anonymity"

"Equilibrium Of Mankind"

"Righteous Alliance"

"Grief Sequence"

“Ritual Of Anonymity” lyric video:

“Righteous Alliance” video:

"Levitation Hoax" video:

Conan is:

Jon Davis – Guitar, Vocals

Chris Fielding – Bass

Johnny King – Drums

(Photo - Charley Shillabeer)