CONCEPTION Announce First Ever Latin American Tour For March 2024

After a successful year touring Europe and their home country, Norway, the hard rock / metal band Conception tour Latin America for the first time. Vocalist Roy Khan and guitarist Tore Østby both have played in the region with other projects, but this is the first time with Conception. Starting in Sao Paolo March 8th, 2024, they go on to Curitiba the 10th, Santiago de Chile the 13th, and then final show in Mexico City on the 15th.

Roy Khan: "I can’t wait to eventually revisit Latin America with Conception and play for the world’s possibly best fans! This will truly be a great experience for us all! See ya!"

After years of positive feedback from fans in this region, guitarist Tore Østby says they were thrilled when Far Music Entertainment in Sao Paulo reached out:

"I am so looking forward to meeting our fans, feeling the energy and drawing inspiration from the fantastic and rich culture in Brazil, Chile and Mexico!”

Conception recently released their long-awaited State Of Deception deluxe box set (triple vinyl, triple CD, book, poster, signed pic). Order here.

The box set includes the book, Retrospect - A Brief History From 1989 To 1997, by Gwynyth H. Moaven, poster, a signed photo and a letter of authenticity.

In conjunction with this release, the band have released a video for the song "Monument In Time”, with a collage of private videos from recording studio, live and off stage from 1991 to now, edited by John Wins. The soundtrack is one of the new studio recordings, only available on the deluxe edition. Watch below.

Singer Roy Khan states: ”The new video shows various snippets from our career all the way from the beginning. It’s a nice link to what the song is actually about; long lasting companionship and the very journey of Conception.”

The book is based on old and new interviews and lets the reader follow Conception through the nineties and learn about their success and challenges, including the events leading up to the long break from 1997. The book also includes private photos on and off stage.

Says guitarist Tore Østby: ”Revisiting the story of the nineties triggered a lot of great memories. We worked hard to offer our loyal fans a special and unique package, and we are proud to finally have put this together."

The box set is only available through Conception!s website and sold at Conception's concerts.