CONCEPTION Confirm "Coming Home" Shows In Trondheim And Elverum, Norway

This autumn, Norwegian hard rockers Conception are coming home in double sense. After a successful European tour, and just two weeks after the news of Conception playing Central Scene on October 14th in Elverum, vocalist Roy Khan's (ex-Kamelot) town of birth, the band presents a show at famous rock venue Byscenen in Trondheim.

Guitarist Tore Østby on playing in Trondheim for the first time since 1997:

"Trondheim has always been a special city to me. I was born and spent my two first years there. The city was the hard rock capital of Norway when I grew up with bands like TNT, that had a great impact on me and the band. It was such a blast playing Trondheim back in the nineties. A lot has happened since then and we are very excited to finally be back on stage and to share a new live experience!"

After Trondheim and Elverum, Conception will play Horns Up Metal Cruise between Oslo and Copenhagen on November 3rd. First the band look forward to host the Conception Viking Camp that they will hold with fans September 22 - 24 in the old Viking capitol, Birka, at Lake Mälaren outside Stockholm.

All dates and ticket info can be found at here.

Conception recently released their long-awaited State Of Deception deluxe box set (triple vinyl, triple CD, book, poster, signed pic). Order here.

The box set includes the book, Retrospect - A Brief History From 1989 To 1997, by Gwynyth H. Moaven, poster, a signed photo and a letter of authenticity.

In conjunction with this release, the band have released a video for the song "Monument In Time”, with a collage of private videos from recording studio, live and off stage from 1991 to now, edited by John Wins. The soundtrack is one of the new studio recordings, only available on the deluxe edition. Watch below.

Singer Roy Khan states: ”The new video shows various snippets from our career all the way from the beginning. It’s a nice link to what the song is actually about; long lasting companionship and the very journey of Conception.”

The book is based on old and new interviews and lets the reader follow Conception through the nineties and learn about their success and challenges, including the events leading up to the long break from 1997. The book also includes private photos on and off stage.

Says guitarist Tore Østby: ”Revisiting the story of the nineties triggered a lot of great memories. We worked hard to offer our loyal fans a special and unique package, and we are proud to finally have put this together."

The box set is only available through Conception!s website and sold at Conception's concerts. All dates and ticket info here.