CONCEPTION - Fan-Filmed Video From ProgPower USA 2022 Show Streaming; Vocalist ROY KHAN Performs With SEVEN SPIRES

On June 3rd, former vocalist Roy Khan's pre-Kamelot band, Conception, performed at ProgPower USA 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Seven Spires vocalist Adrienne Cowan guests on the songs "Silent Crying", "By The Blues" and "She Dragoon".

The setlist was as follows:

"Grand Again"

"A Virtual Lovestory"

"Waywardly Broken"

"No Rewind"

"The Mansion"

"A Million Gods"

"Quite Alright"

"Silent Crying"

"Sundance"

"Gethsemane"

"Feather Moves"

"By the Blues"

"She Dragoon"

Encore:

"My Dark Symphony"

"Roll the Fire"

In addition, Khan hit the stage with Seven Spires during the band's set to perform "This God Is Dead" on June 2nd.