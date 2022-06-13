CONCEPTION - Fan-Filmed Video From ProgPower USA 2022 Show Streaming; Vocalist ROY KHAN Performs With SEVEN SPIRES
June 13, 2022, 22 minutes ago
On June 3rd, former vocalist Roy Khan's pre-Kamelot band, Conception, performed at ProgPower USA 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Seven Spires vocalist Adrienne Cowan guests on the songs "Silent Crying", "By The Blues" and "She Dragoon".
The setlist was as follows:
"Grand Again"
"A Virtual Lovestory"
"Waywardly Broken"
"No Rewind"
"The Mansion"
"A Million Gods"
"Quite Alright"
"Silent Crying"
"Sundance"
"Gethsemane"
"Feather Moves"
"By the Blues"
"She Dragoon"
Encore:
"My Dark Symphony"
"Roll the Fire"
In addition, Khan hit the stage with Seven Spires during the band's set to perform "This God Is Dead" on June 2nd.