CONCEPTION Feat. Former KAMELOT Vocalist ROY KHAN To Release Limited Edition State Of Deception Deluxe Box Set This Friday; "Monument In Time" Video Streaming

Conception's long-awaited State Of Deception deluxe box set (triple vinyl, triple CD, book, poster, signed pic) will be released this Friday, March 10. Pre-order here.

The box set includes the book, Retrospect - A Brief History From 1989 To 1997, by Gwynyth H. Moaven, poster, a signed photo and a

letter of authenticity.

In conjunction with this release, the band have released a video for the song "Monument In Time”, with a collage of private videos from recording studio, live and off stage from 1991 to now, edited by John Wins. The soundtrack is one of the new studio recordings, only available on the deluxe edition. Watch below.

Singer Roy Khan states: ”The new video shows various snippets from our career all the way from the beginning. It’s a nice link to what the song is actually about; long lasting companionship and the very journey of Conception.”

The book is based on old and new interviews and lets the reader follow Conception through the nineties and learn about their success and challenges, including the events leading up to the long break from 1997. The book also includes private photos on and off stage.

Says guitarist Tore Østby: ”Revisiting the story of the nineties triggered a lot of great memories. We worked hard to offer our loyal fans a special and unique package, and we are proud to finally have put this together."

The box set will only be available through Conception!s website and sold at Conception's concerts. The band will start their upcoming tour with a show in their hometown Gjøvik, Norway on March 11, followed by shows in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Portugal.

All dates and ticket info here.