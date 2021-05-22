CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Vocalist ROY KHAN Release Official Video For "No Rewind"

Conception - featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan - have released a brand new video for their track, "No Rewind". Both song and video alike take their inspiration from the environmental issues currently facing the wider world, with the latter being shot in the respective regions in which each band member lives. The stimulus for the lyrics was actually Greta Thunberg’s infamous climate plea to world leaders, a theme which is extrapolated throughout the video.

As lead vocalist Roy Khan states: "This was an issue we felt we had to add our voice to; for example the woods that form the backdrop to my scenes are already in a state of pollution-derived terminal decline. By highlighting this magnificent natural beauty, we hope to empower others to help preserve it for all generations to come.’ The beauty of the scenery (not to mention the band shooting some scenes in temperatures lower than 20 degrees below zero!) serves as a reminder as to our obligation both to respect our planet, and to act decisively now before it is too late."

Following on from 2018’s successful EP release My Dark Symphony, Conception's State Of Deception was released via their own Conception Sound Factory label.

State Of Deception follows a twenty year interval during which band members Roy Khan, Tore Østby, Ingar Amlien and Arve Heimdal remained friends throughout, and the album release marks the full-circle evolution of the band. Lead singer Roy Khan: ”The reception we’ve had from fans made recording a new album almost inevitable; they’d have rioted if we didn’t get this out! But we’re mightily proud of what we have put together here; I actually think it’s the best thing I’ve ever been involved in. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

In fact, reflecting the band’s desire for an entirely direct relationship with their fans, the album is wholly fan-funded. Moreover, State Of Deception is wholly self-produced, benefits from the stellar mix skills of Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Within Temptation, Europe etc), and is comprised of 9 tracks in total. Guitarist Tore Østby explains further, “Producing this new album has been an emotional and exciting process, digging deeper into the heart and soul of the band than ever before. The result is dynamic and intense, it really feels like we managed to capture the state of Conception 2020!”

State Of Deception perfectly captures the band’s trademark breadth of progressive sound, from symphonic melodrama to rock riff utopia, and also features eminent Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd.

State Of Deception tracklist:

“In Deception”

“Of Raven And Pigs”

“Waywardly Broken”

“No Rewind”

“The Mansion” (featuring Elize Ryd)

“By The Blues”

“Anybody Out There”

“She Dragoon”

“Feather Moves” (remastered)

