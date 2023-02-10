CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Vocalist ROY KHAN Release Official Video For "Quite Alright"; European Tour Dates Announced

With their long awaited European tour taking place this spring, Conception has released a live video in conjunction with their highly acclaimed mini-album, My Dark Symphony, being made available for physical sale everywhere through Sound Pollution.

The video for the song ”Quite Alright” was shot when the band headlined the Rock The Coast festival in Spain, and celebrates the close contact between Conception and their fans.

Vocalist Roy Khan: ”We are very happy that My Dark Symphony is so much more accessible to all our fans now when it’s available through regular physical distribution.”

Guitarist Tore Østby: -”The video to 'Quite Alright' brings up great memories from meeting our fans. Now we really look forward to creating new memories on our upcoming tour!”

The band will once again start the tour with a show in their hometown Gjøvik, Norway, on March 11, followed by headlining the Thunder Metal Fest in Belgium and club gigs in Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Portugal.

Tour dates are as follows:

March

11 - Friscena - Gjøvik, Norway

26 - Thunder Metal Fest 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium

April

20 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

21 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

22 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

27 - Salamandra - L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

28 - Shôko Madrid - Madrid, Spain

29 - Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal