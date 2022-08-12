CONCEPTION Vocalist ROY KHAN - "I'm Extremely Thankful That KAMELOT Was Able To Continue Without Me" (Video)

Legendary vocalist Roy Khan being recently spoke to Chaoszine about his career, the return of Conception, his past with Kamelot, and his upcoming solo project. Check out the interview below.

Khan: "I'm extremely thankful that Kamelot was able to continue without me. I had no intention to harm the band; it was a very personal decision to quit the band. I simply had to. I'm just glad that everything turned out in the end to be.... they managed to go on without me, and I'm thankful for that. Really."

Khan left Kamelot in 2012. He was replaced by the band's current singer, Tommy Karevik.

On June 3rd, Khan's pre-Kamelot band, Conception performed at ProgPower USA 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Seven Spires vocalist Adrienne Cowan guests on the songs "Silent Crying", "By The Blues" and "She Dragoon".

The setlist was as follows:

"Grand Again"

"A Virtual Lovestory"

"Waywardly Broken"

"No Rewind"

"The Mansion"

"A Million Gods"

"Quite Alright"

"Silent Crying"

"Sundance"

"Gethsemane"

"Feather Moves"

"By the Blues"

"She Dragoon"

Encore:

"My Dark Symphony"

"Roll the Fire"