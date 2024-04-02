CONEY HATCH Announce First-Ever Vinyl Pressing Of Postcard From Germany As Record Store Day Canada Exclusive; Video

Canadian rock band, Coney Hatch, is thrilled to announce that its live album, Postcard From Germany, will be available on vinyl for the first time ever via Anthem Records. The limited-edition vinyl pressing will be available for purchase on April 20, as part of Record Store Day. Each album has been autographed by the band, with only 300 units available.

Recorded live at Heat Festival in Ludwigsburg, Postcard From Germany also features two newly recorded releases, "It's About A Girl" and "Heaven's On The Other Side". A Cream Vinyl with Turquoise Splatter Variant will be a Record Store Day exclusive.

"Canada is going to love the stunning turquoise vinyl of Postcard from Germany by Coney Hatch, as much as we enjoyed pressing it here at Microforum Vinyl in Toronto," says Noble Musa, Sales & Marketing for Microforum. "It is always a very special experience to be able to work with Canadian bands to create exclusive Canadian pressings for Canadian music fans."

"It's always a blast collaborating with classic Canadian bands," adds Ryan Kerr, Operations Manager for Record Store Day Canada. "The Record Store Day Canada release with Coney Hatch is no exception. For the first time ever, we are bringing Postcard From Germany on vinyl on April 20th, 2024, as part of Record Store Day. We have loved the band for years, so this vinyl is definitely for the fans, by the fans!"

"So cool to have Coney Hatch part of Record Store Day for the first time ever,” says Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran. “We’ve been a band for 40 plus years and ticked a lot of boxes …but not this one. We had a blast going to see our limited-edition vinyl being pressed real time at Microforum. It’s come full circle to when we started with vinyl releases, I guess everything old is new again!"

The band recently visited the Microforum facility to have a look at the test pressings of vinyl hot off the presses. Watch the video below:

Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of independent record stores, takes place this year on April 20, 2024, as it has annually for the last 17 years. Once again, the moment has arrived to unveil the remarkable lineup of titles awaiting enthusiasts during the cherished annual celebration of independent record stores worldwide. This year's Record Store Day raises the bar yet again with its unparalleled magnitude, artistry, and diverse array of releases.

For more information and a full list of participating stores, visit recordstoredaycanada.ca.

Tracklisting:

"It's About A Girl" (Studio Recording)

"Heaven's On The Other Side" (Studio Recording)

"We Got The Night"

"Stand Up"

"Blown Away"

"Boys Club"

"She's Gone"

"This Ain't Love"

"Wrong Side Of Town"

"Girl From Last Night's Dream"

"Fantasy"

"Fallen Angel"

"Don't Say Make Me"

"Devil's Deck"

"Monkey Bars"

"It's About A Girl":

