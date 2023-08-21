CONEY HATCH Announce Postcard From Germany Album Release Show At Toronto's Legendary El Mocambo

Toronto rockers Coney Hatch have checekd in with the following announcement:

"Toronto! Coney Hatch, live and dangerous on September 22 at the world famous El Mocambo! Come celebrate the world wide release of our new live album Postcard From Germany!"

It’s been a decade since veteran rockers Coney Hatch, a band renowned as one of Canada’s hardest rocking exports, have released a new studio recording. So the arrival of the band’s brilliant new single, “It’s About A Girl”, is genuine cause for celebration. Even more so since it comes on the eve of the band’s triumphant return to the stage at the Sweden Rock Festival as well as the announcement about a forthcoming live album, Postcard From Germany, the first in the band’s lengthy career.

Fans of the band have been anxiously awaiting an official concert recording of the group, after all it’s the band’s captivating live shows which earned them a place on tours with everyone from Judas Priest to Iron Maiden to Peter Frampton to Cheap Trick and many more back in their '80s heyday.

The band recently introduced a new studio recording, and like all great rock songs, it’s about a girl. Women have been powerful figures throughout history; we idolize and woo them; we emulate and pursue them. That’s the story behind “It’s About A Girl,” the new single with a soaring melody, a punchy rock track, and an insanely catchy hook. This is what Coney Hatch sounds like in 2023.

Stream/download the single here, and listen below.

While the new single premieres today on all digital platforms, it will also be featured on the band’s forthcoming Postcards From Germany, released under EX1 Records and Cleopatra Records under their new collaboration, which Andy Curran, Coney Hatch’s co-lead vocalist and bassist, is as excited about as the fans, saying, “We’ve always taken a lot of pride in our live show, so finally releasing a live Coney Hatch record after many decades together is a bucket list check mark for us. We’re equally thrilled that the record includes 2 new studio tracks and to hit the road this summer!”

Postcard From Germany was released on August 11 on digital and on a special limited edition CD hand-signed by the band. Order the CD here.

Tracklisting:

"It's About A Girl" (Studio Recording)

"Heaven's On The Other Side" (Studio Recording)

"We Got The Night"

"Stand Up"

"Blown Away"

"Boys Club"

"She's Gone"

"This Ain't Love"

"Wrong Side Of Town"

"Girl From Last Night's Dream"

"Fantasy"

"Fallen Angel"

"Don't Say Make Me"

"Devil's Deck"

"Monkey Bars"

"It's About A Girl":