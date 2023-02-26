CONEY HATCH Confirmed For Sweden Rock 2023

Canadian hard rockers, Coney Hatch, will be coming to Sweden on June 9th for the Sweden Rock Festival. Tickets go sale February 28th at 5am EST / 11:00am CET here.

In December 2022, Coney Hatch released their new single, "Devil's Deck" (Live). The track is available on streaming services here. Listen to the single below.

The new single will be featured on the new Coney Hatch live album, Postcard From Germany, expected in early 2023. Stay tuned for updates.