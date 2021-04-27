CONEY HATCH Release Live From The El Mocambo, A Limited Edition 2LP Vinyl Collectors Authorized Bootleg

One of Canada’s most beloved and iconic hard rock bands, Coney Hatch, first rose to prominence back in the golden era when vinyl was king - and the preferred format of most music fans.

So, it makes perfect sense for Coney Hatch - Carl Dixon (guitars, vocals), Andy Curran (bass, vocals ), Dave Ketchum (drums, vocals) and Sean Kelly (guitar, vocals) - to finally release their first ever long awaited live record on a 2 LP vinyl set. The set list reads like a “best of” for any Coney fan including songs from their debut classic 1982 Anthem / Mercury album along with selections from Outa Hand 1983, Friction 1985 and Coney Hatch Four 2017.

Coney Hatch enjoyed major radio airplay success in Canada and the US in the early 80’s and with the help of MTV landed many prestigious special guest slots touring along side Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Krokus, Accept, Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Triumph, The Tubes and Edgar Winter to name a few. They became instant press darlings with UK outlets but didn’t actually tour overseas until 2014, where they headlined Firefest in Nottingham, UK.

This first ever Coney Hatch Live record set is available independently now through the bands official webstore, here, as well as Isotope distribution for retail. A limited amount of CDs will soon be made available at these same outlets.

A rock music collector’s dream, the Coney Hatch official live El Mocambo bootleg set includes:

- Vinyl #1 #2 #3 #4 : Live from the ElMocambo

- Hand Stamped "one of a kind" Bootleg style album jacket

- Retro 8.5 X 11 souvenir insert with band photo, track listing + production credits

- Re-sealable poly bag & official outer sticker with numbering

- 100 Limited editions signed by all 4 band members

- 200 limited editions numbered “non signed” versions

You can check out the band’s video of the opening song live from the legendary El Mocambo, hosted by BraveWords' "Metal" Tim Henderson, below.

The 1982 Coney Hatch debut record’ spawned such rock radio hits as “Devil’s Deck,” “Monkey Bars,” and “Hey Operator,” all which became automatic concert favorites. That album was also the highest-charting of the band’s career and earned them a Gold certification in Canada.

“We’re really proud of Live at The El Mocambo. It ’s our first ever live record record and it captures the spirit and true sound of our band. There's some really great moments from our return to the iconic El Mocambo and it would not have happened without the passion of Elmo CEO Michael Wekerle…huge high five to Wek! ” - Andy Curran

The 15-song set was captured during the bands Nugs.net live stream show last October 3, 2020 and was engineered by Doug McClement and mixed by Vic Florencia, both are Juno Award winning engineers.

Coney Hatch Live @ The El Mocambo tracklisting:

Side A

"We Got The Night"

"Stand Up"

"First Time For Everything"

"Wrong Side Of Town"

Side B

"She’s Gone"

"Boys Club"

"Don’t Say Make Me"

"Some Like It Hot"

Side C

"Hey Operator"

"Blown Away"

"Fallen Angel"

Side D

"Devil’s Deck"

"Monkey Bars"

"Marseilles"

"No Sleep Tonight"

(Photo L-R: Andy Curran, Dave Ketchum, Sean Kelly, Carl Dixon)