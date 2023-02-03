Confirmed: METAL CHURCH Enlists ROSS THE BOSS / LET US PREY Singer MARC LOPES

Metal Church have confirmed that they have enlisted Ross The Boss/Let Us Prey singer, Marc Lopes, to step into the big shoes of late frontman, Mike Howe.

A message posted to social media by Kurdt Vanderhoof states: "Yes, the rumors are true, it's official! Please welcome vocalist Marc Lopes to the congregation! We auditioned a handful of vocalists and while they were all great, Marc quickly became the clear choice. Both David Wayne and Mike Howe had a very unique, irreplaceable quality to their voices, so we were not looking for a clone of either. We wanted someone new, who could embrace the past, and also bring something fresh and exciting to the mix. Marc brings a very classic yet modern feel to the songs and we are looking forward to getting this new album out to you later this year! Thank you for your continued support of Metal Church!"



Metal Church previously released a clip featuring audio of new music, not revealing at the time that Lopes is their new singer. They said: "No one ever thought that we would have to move forward without our beloved Mike Howe.... but we know he would want us to continue.... so, new Metal Church music is on the way. I hope you will join us for this next chapter!"



Mike Howe was found dead at his home in Eureka, California on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. said that Mike's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging, with authorities officially calling it a suicide.

(Photo - Jeremy Belinfante)