Confirmed: RICHIE SAMBORA And JON BON JOVI To Reunite At Grammy Charity Dinner Next Week

Showbiz411.com's Roger Friedman has confirmed that Richie Sambora will be present when Jon Bon Jovi is honored as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year, on Friday, February 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Friedman suggests that "since (Sambora) lives in Los Angeles, the theory is he’ll show up and strap on a guitar."

It was announced back in October, that MusiCares had named Jon Bon Jovi as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. The Grammy-winning frontman and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi is the honoree of the 33rd annual Person Of The Year benefit gala, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, February 2, two nights before the 2024 Grammys.

"I'm truly humbled to be this year's MusiCares honoree,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “MusiCares' work with music professionals is vitally important in creating much-needed support and wellness programs that cultivate a healthier and more vibrant community for us all. Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work. I know this for sure: Helping one's community is helping one's self."

Last mention of any sort of Bon Jovi reunion popped up last November, when Richie Sambora exclusively told People that “there's talking" taking place.

“There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy,” the guitarist said. “I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point.”

Sambora continued, “I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people's lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that's what music did to me… kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.”

“So yeah, it definitely could happen,” he added of a reunion. “It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.

As for timing? “I'm not sure. It's up to peoples, it's got to be right. That's all," Sambora told People.

“It's time to do it, though,” he added. “This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I'm having a ball.”

Read more at People.com.