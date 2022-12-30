Confirmed: TONY MARTIN-Era BLACK SABBATH Albums Will Be Reissued In 2023

Tony Iommi has confirmed that Black Sabbath's I.R.S. Records-era albums, which feature Tony Martin, will be released in 2023. Martin was with Black Sabbath from 1987 - 1991, then again between 1993 - 1997. He recorded five albums with the band: The Eternal Idol (1987), Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994), and Forbidden (1995).

Iommi confirmed that the reissues will be available next year, while marking the birthday of late drummer, Cozy Powell, who performed on three of the I.R.S. albums - Headless Cross, Tyr, and Forbidden

Says Tony: "Cozy Powell would have been 75 today. Looking forward to the release of the IRS albums in 2023, a tribute to his great playing."

Stay tuned for further details.

