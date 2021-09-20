CONFUSION MASTER - New Album, Haunted, Due In November; Teaser, Cover Art Revealed

Exile On Mainstream Records presents Haunted, the second album from German doom / sludge metal quartet Confusion Master. Confirming the album for release on November 19th, the label has posted its cover art, tracklisting, a brief teaser, and other details.

Uniting four musicians drawn together from across varied punk and metal circuits, unified through their shared love for sound, misanthropy, DIY values, and vintage gear, the members of Confusion Master have earned merits in underground stalwart outfits such as Cyness, Wojczech, Bad Luck Rides On Wheels, and Aequatorkaelte.

Confusion Master’s debut album, Awaken, was released through Exile On Mainstream in 2018, and having earned raving feedback from the international doom and stoner rock crowd, the group proved itself as a veritable touring machine. They provided support for Like Rats, Dopethrone, Crowskin, Bongzilla, Beehoover, and labelmates Black Shape Of Nexus, while conquering the 2019 edition of the mighty Roadburn Festival, all in one strike. Now it’s time for the next chapter.

After excessive touring on their debut album, Confusion Master again exchanged daylight for practice room jams and crafted four new tracks rooted in thundering groove, odd percussion breaks, and psychedelic swing. The Baltic Sea-based quartet once again delivers a crushing blow with 41 minutes of raging intensity for your turntable, reminding you that the dead cannot die while they are still hungry. Recorded during the comprehensive Winter desolation of 2020, Haunted was captured by Lutz Baumann at various live sessions in multiple rooms and practice studios, after which it was mastered by James Plotkin (Khanate, Sunn O))), Pelican). Clearly not to be mistaken for a love and peace affair but channeling hardcore anger in its purity, the result is a bonafide gain in horror cosmic doom with a strong Lovecraftian existential swirl, as reflected in the stunning cover illustration by Antonio Ilievsky / Pig Hands.

Watch a brief teaser for Confusion Master’s Haunted now:

Haunted will see release through Exile On Mainstream on November 19th through all digital services as well as 12” vinyl with a bundled CD. The CD features one bonus track not on the vinyl. Additionally, a special fan’s edition of the record contains an additional 12” single containing two more tracks, a patch, a sticker, and a cassette release, Live At Fusion Festival.

Tracklisting:

"Viking X"

"The Cannibal County Maniac"

"Casket Down"

"Jaw On A Hook"

"Haunted" (Digital / CD / Limited fan's edition bonus track)

"Under The Sign Of The Reptile Master" (Digital / Limited fan's edition bonus track)