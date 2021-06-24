CONJURER Re-Release Video For Fan-Favorite "Choke"

Following a spectacular and long overdue return to the live stage at the Download Festival Pilot last weekend, Conjurer are inviting you to check out the video for "Choke", the relentless opening track of their last full-length album Mire (2018). Effortlessly switching from sludge to metallic hardcore, and from progressive post-metal to post-black metal, this song not only demonstrates the musical proficiency of this young band, but also proves that they can't be pigeonholed no matter how hard you try.

Conor Marshall (bass) comments: “'Choke' has become a bit of a fan favorite over the past few years since 'Mire' was released and it’s one of ours too. I think the general consensus within the band is still that 'Choke' is the “best" Conjurer song that’s been released so far and showcases a lot of what we do. The video loosely follows the lyrical theme of the song, which looks at the way things like “fame” and pressure from society, the industry and the gutter press can affect artists and celebrities. The idea is that the shots of the band in a white room, dressed in suits represents someone being dressed up and pushed out to perform despite them clearly not being in the best state, and them then starting to deteriorate, and the dark, more aggressive shots representing the inner turmoil and struggle.”

Conjurer's still-untitled second full-length and follow-up to their 2018 debut album Mire is set to be released in the not too distant future. Stay tuned.

Lineup:

Brady Deeprose - Guitars, Vocals

Dan Nightingale - Guitars, Vocals

Conor Marshall - Bass

Jan Krause - Drums