CONQUER DIVIDE Drop Music Video For "N E W H E A V E N"

Conquer Divide, the international five-piece band hailing from the US, UK, and Canada, will release their new album, Slow Burn, on September 8 via Mascot Records. Pre-order it here.

The band - vocalist Kiarely Taylor, bassist/vocalist Janel Duarte, guitarist Isabel Johnson, drummer Samantha Landa, and guitarist Kristen Sturgis - have shared the new single, "N E W H E A V E N". The visual is rife with religious imagery but it's hardly about religion.

"'N E W H E A V E N' was born out of the idea that you'll never be satisfied with what you have if you don't define your expectations," the band offers. "We got together in Atlanta with Johnny Andrews for this one, and he's a musical mad scientist. We played with religious metaphors, although the song is not about religion. You throw your whole life into something, and then you finally reach the pinnacle and get to pull the proverbial curtain back, but it's not what you expected at all. So now you need a new high to chase. We did crowd-sourced gang vocals on this one, and it was fun to make that come together."

As for the accompanying video, the band shares, "This video was sort of a continuation from our last music video where in the opening scene you see the Grim Reaper take his hood off to reveal he is now the priest overseeing the funeral. Kia figuratively 'went to heaven' and came back after realizing heaven wasn't what it was cracked up to be."

Watch the clip below.

Slow Burn tracklisting:

"Atonement"

"N E W H E A V E N"

"Paralyzed"

"welcome2paradise"

"PRESSURE"

"system_failure"

"playing w/ fire"

"Over It."

"Afterthought.wav"

"the INVISIBLE"

"wide awake"

"OnlyGirl"

"gAtEkEePer"

"N E W H E A V E N" video:

"the INVISIBLE":

"welcome2paradise" video:

"Atonement" video:

"Paralyzed" video: